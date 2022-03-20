FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – As many of us are still adjusting to the “new normal” brought on by the pandemic, one Franklin police officer is fighting for his life in a Florida hospital.

“It’s going, day by day. Just trying to stay positive and keep working hard to get off what they call ECMO,” Officer Sean Finn said.

JFK Medical Center in Atlantis, Florida was one of Officer Finn’s last options when he came down with COVID in January and needed a lung bypass machine.

“They had an ECMO available and a bed available. So we said, ‘Absolutely, let’s go,’ and were on a flight. They sent his application, accepted him, and we were in Florida within nine hours,” wife Lauren Finn said.

Since then, Lauren has traveled between Tennessee and Florida nearly 10 times to help take care of her husband. When she’s not in Florida, she takes care of their two young daughters in Tennessee. She said the journey hasn’t been easy.

“January 31st, they called all the family in and said, ‘Hey, he’s got everything we have to offer; we’re really going to have to look at not doing this any longer,’” Lauren said.

Despite the high and low points, Officer Finn’s future is finally looking brighter. He came out of a coma in February and got off his ventilator in March. This week, he even started walking again.

Their family was also given another source of hope Sunday evening as the community gathered to hold a benefit concert for Officer Finn. The concert was put on by Franklin’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Partnership (LEAP) at Generations Church. Money raised will go towards Officer Finn’s medical bills and travel expenses for Lauren.

“Those expenses add up,” explained Sheri Daniel who serves on the LEAP board. “With him being the breadwinner of the family, he’s obviously going to be out of work for quite some time, and we want to just do everything that we can to help them financially and take a little bit of that burden off of them.”

Attendees got to see performances from Jeff Carson, Mike Martinez, Phil Valdez, Craig Campbell, and Terry McBride. Carson also serves on the Franklin Police Department alongside Officer Finn.

“I actually got COVID about the same time he did, around Christmas and I bounced back fast and he didn’t,” Carson said. “You don’t know why, the rhyme or reason. He’s in better shape than me, he’s younger than me. Just no rhyme or reason.”

Lauren said the outpouring of support at the concert will greatly reduce their family’s financial stress.

“The medical bills are insane and still oncoming, and we’ve barely seen the beginning of them,” Lauren explained. “I’m a stay-at-home mom. Sean worked as a police officer and an extra job at Williamson Medical so that I could stay home with our children. So this has been truly financially devastating for our family because he was the only one bringing in an income. So all of the support and all of this help is really keeping our family afloat.”

Despite his circumstances, Officer Finn is finding reasons to be grateful.

“Unfortunately, it happened, and you just kind of have to go with what God gives you. And he’s allowed me to get healthier,” Officer Finn said from his hospital bed in Florida. “I’ve got a great care system, I’ve got great support, my wife has been an absolute rock.”

As for next steps, Lauren said Officer Finn will slowly be weaned off of his ECMO machine until he’s stable enough to come back to a rehabilitation facility in Nashville.

“I’m exhausted. I am ready for this to be over, but I’m so thankful that I’m standing here to have this conversation today because it was very easily another conversation,” Lauren said.

If you were not able to attend Officer Finn’s benefit concert, you can still donate to LEAP here.