FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Last week, Jeff Carson — a member of the Franklin Police Department and a country music artist — was honored in Washington, D.C., as his name was added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

“He was just happy. He was just happy getting to do both things,” Jeff’s wife, Kim Carson, explained.

Jeff wasn’t your average officer. At the age of 44, in the midst of a music career, he decided to pursue his passion of protecting and serving. He spent the rest of his life doing both, as shown by his many accolades and guitars displayed in his den.

“All of his police things are up there and all of his music and awards and things are up there, so at times, it’s hard to not hear him up there singing,” Kim said. “That’s, to me, where he should be, but we love all of that up there, and we have the memory of things like that.”

Jeff died of a heart attack in March 2022, just one week after performing a benefit concert for a fellow officer fighting COVID-19.

Last week, Jeff’s brothers in blue accompanied his family to D.C. to see his new marker at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, a 304-foot-long limestone wall at Judiciary Square.

Kim recalled the 10 Franklin officers by her side, including the Franklin Honor Guard.

“As we were getting close, this is something I thought was so special. The Franklin Honor Guard, they were kind of in a box, had one to the left and the other five were to the right,” Kim recalled. “But it’s touching and it’s hard to see, it’s so hard to see the name, but again, we were just so proud for him and the recognition.”

Before Jeff passed away, he had recently re-recorded some of his top hits with Encore Music. Now, his wife is working to promote his album, “448”, named after Jeff’s badge number. Proceeds from the album will go to Adopt a Cop, an organization that provides various support for law enforcement.

“This is raising awareness and funds for law enforcement agencies, for things maybe that are just not covered or they need maybe additional resources,” Kim said. “And then we have three other artists that are on it. We have Michael Ray and Darryl Worley and Craig Morgan, and those guys truly back the blue.”

Although Jeff’s family misses him dearly, they said he died at a time he was truly doing what he loved.

“He was just in his happy place, and this just happened, it’s just so unexpected, but I believe that’s what people will remember about him. He’s fun, he’s funny, and I know they miss him,” Kim said.