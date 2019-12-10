Franklin music producer indicted on sex charges including children

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN)– Franklin police say that they arrested 50-year old Samuel Sylvester on Tuesday morning.

This comes after a multiple-count grand jury indictment for sex charges involving two children.

Those children are 12 and 16 years old.

Sylvester is a music producer.

The investigation began after one of Sylvester’s clients came forward with disturbing allegations.

He is being charged with seven counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, seven counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, aggravated sexual battery and two counts of rape of a child.

He was released after posting $200,000 bond.

Neither of the victims is related to Sylvester and the children have no connection to each other.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information should contact Franklin police.

