FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Incumbent Franklin Mayor Ken Moore won another term after defeating Alderman At-Large Gabrielle Hanson in the Franklin Mayoral election.

The unofficial final results are as follows, according to the Williamson County Clerk’s website:

Ken Moore: 12,822 votes

Gabrielle Hanson: 3,322 votes

Write-in: 65 votes

The mayoral election became a popular race since Hanson announced her run for mayor.

Earlier this month, neo-Nazis reportedly attended a forum in support of Hanson, causing residents and city leaders to speak out. During a regular meeting of the City of Franklin Mayor and Board of Aldermen, four members of the board spoke out against Hanson and called for her to be censured.

Hanson also previously said on a now-deleted podcast episode that the Covenant School shooter was involved in a love triangle with school staff members.

In June, Hanson made waves again after she sent an email to the CEO of Nashville International Airport (BNA), urging the airport’s board to reconsider their support of a Franklin-based coalition’s upcoming Juneteenth event. In her email, Hanson urged the airport’s board of directors to discontinue their support of the Franklin Justice & Peace Coaliton.

