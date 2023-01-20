FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – While to some this home may look like damaged goods, to others it may be their dream come true.

The owner of this 25-year-old mansion has listed it for sale “as is,” according to the Zillow post, despite it being a total loss from a fire that broke out in September of 2022.

Williamson County Rescue Squad and other personnel responded to the home on Winslow Road in Franklin, after a reported explosion during construction work. News 2 first reported on the incident when it happened.

The mansion was listed on Zillow January 17th, and already has more than 115,000 views and 2,000 saves.

The listing states the substantial price tag of $1,499,000 includes five acres of property and two existing homes – the burned mansion and a guest house that was not damaged in the fire.