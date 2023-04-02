FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is safe after he jumped from a bedroom window to escape a house fire overnight in Franklin.

On Sunday, just before 1 a.m., the Franklin Fire Department was dispatched to a home in the Royal Oaks subdivision, on Churchill Place, after a neighbor called 911 to report a fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews stated that they observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the inside and outside of a ranch-style home.

According to Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King, a man was inside the home sleeping when he heard a noise and opened the door to investigate.

That’s when the man reportedly saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the hallway. Fire crews say the man closed the door and escaped through a bedroom window.

Inside the home, fire crews located a battery-powered smoke alarm, but it did not appear to work. The man also told crews that he did not recall hearing it.

Fire officials say by sleeping with the door closed, and jumping out of a window, the man was able to save his life.

According to the Franklin Fire Department, the home is considered a total loss and sustained $400,000 worth in damages.

Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King stated that it appeared the fire started on the back deck, but the cause remains under investigation.