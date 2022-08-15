FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 46-year-old man was arrested after police said he peered over the stalls at two young girls and their mother at a Franklin bowling alley.

The incident happened in the women’s restroom at King’s Bowl.

Jose Medina (Courtesy: Franklin Police Department)

The suspect, 46-year-old Jose Medina, was identified after witnesses were able to get the license plate off the gold-colored van he was driving, according to Franklin police. Using that license plate and a previous booking photo, officers identified Medina as the suspect and arrested him outside of his Franklin home shortly after the incident.

Franklin police did not disclose when the incident occurred.

Medina was charged with three counts of Observation Without Consent (x2 misdemeanors and x1 felony count), Medina is free on bond and is due in court on Aug. 16.