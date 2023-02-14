FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Franklin home was heavily damaged by a fire that started in the kitchen Monday night.

The Franklin Fire Department said crews were dispatched to a two-story home on Glastonbury Drive at around 7:15 p.m. Firefighters arrived on scene and went inside the home where they found heavy smoke and flames in the kitchen, extending from the stovetop to the cabinets and ceiling.

According to the fire department, one of two occupants was reportedly getting ready to cook and was heating oil on the stove before leaving the room. The resident told the fire department he heard popping coming from the kitchen and saw a fire had started.

Both occupants tried to extinguish the fire before calling 911 and evacuating.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators said no smoke alarms appeared to have turned on. Damage is estimated at $75,000.

The Franklin Fire Department would like to remind the public to stay in the kitchen while you are frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling food. If you leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove.

Always keep a lid nearby when you are cooking. If a small grease fire starts in a pan, smother the flames by sliding the lid over the pan. Turn off the burner. Do not move the pan. To keep the fire from restarting, leave the lid on until the pan has cooled.

Never pour water on a cooking pan grease fire.

Only trained adults should use a fire extinguisher on a grease fire. Only Class K fire extinguishers are rated for the purpose of putting out grease and animal fat fires.

The fire department would also like to remind the public to replace all smoke alarms if they are 10 years old.