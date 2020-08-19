Franklin High School names new mascot

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin High School in Williamson County has named its new mascot.

Forty-four percent of the school voted for “The Admirals” to replace its former mascot, the Rebels.

Students were given the opportunity to vote between the Longhorns, the Fire Hawks and the Admirals.

“The Admirals was chosen because Franklin High is touted by the students, faculty and alumni as ‘The Flagship’ school of Williamson County and is the oldest high school in the district,” said FHS Principal Dr. Shane Pantall. “While new changes are on the horizon, Franklin High will remain anchored in tradition.”

Discussions about the mascot change began in July when a committee was formed to solicit feedback from the community.

The school mascot changed from the Pioneers to the Rebels in 1937, named after the national personification of the common Confederate soldier “Johnny Reb.”

New branding and logos for the Franklin High Admirals will be presented to the students and community in the upcoming weeks.