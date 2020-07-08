Franklin High committee considers possible mascot change

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin High is considering changing their school mascot.

The Franklin High Public Information Officer tells News 2 a new committee is asking for feedback from the school community.

Franklin High faculty, students and school leaders and community members will be discussing the matter. The group met for the first time on July 7.

WCS Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Dr. Leigh Webb said the committee’s job is not to make the decision, but to make a recommendation on whether a change should occur.

The public can send in their own thoughts to FHSmascot@wcs.edu.

The school’s mascot was originally the Pioneers. That name was changed to the Rebels in 1936. Since then, there have been attempts to change the mascot.

The committee is set to put together a recommendation to Superintendent Jason Golden at their next meeting.

If change is recommended, the committee will suggest a timeline, and the principal will follow district protocol to create a new mascot.

If the committee does not recommend change, there will be no further action.

July 15 is the deadline to submit feedback.

