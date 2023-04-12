FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A firefighter remains hospitalized after he was seriously injured during a training exercise Tuesday.

Officials said the firefighter fell two stories during a training exercise that was taking place at the Franklin Fire Department Training Center on Century Court.

According to Franklin Fire Chief Glenn Johnson, the firefighter was climbing a ladder from the ground to the second-story roof of the training building. Johnson said the firefighter was attempting to transition the ladder from the second-story roof when he fell.

After the fall, the firefighter was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. Johnson reported that the firefighter remains hospitalized, but is in stable condition.

The City of Franklin and the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) are investigating the accident.

No other information was immediately released.