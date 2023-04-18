FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Franklin firefighter is recovering after he was injured in a training exercise last week.

According to Franklin Fire Chief Glenn Johnson, Captain Scott Mainord was climbing a ladder from the ground to the second-story roof of the training building. He was attempting to transition the ladder from the second-story roof when he fell.

“There was serious injuries, broken bones. He did require surgeries,” Franklin fire engineer Alex Enochs said.

Enochs told News 2 he felt the best to help Captain Mainord was to create a fundraiser.

“We don’t know how long it’s going to be…we’re a brotherhood and this is something that he would do for us, any one of us,” Enochs said.

According to Enochs, Mainord had surgery last Friday, but due to the extent of his injuries, it’s uncertain how long his recovery will take.

On Tuesday, the fire department told News 2 Mainord and his wife left Vanderbilt University Medical Center and are back home in Franklin.

“Scott has been released from the hospital and is now at home,” said Michelle Mainord. “We are so grateful for the outpouring love and support from family, friends, and our community during this time. Please keep him in your prayers for a strong and healthy recovery.”

