FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police thanked the public after they said several tips led to an accused shoplifter’s arrest after an incident last month.

On May 24, police asked for help in identifying a man who they said shoplifted $375 in women’s clothing from the Mallory Lane Kohl’s. Authorities said several tips helped identify the suspect as David Baker, 43, of Franklin.

David Baker (Courtesy: Franklin Police Department)

Franklin police said Baker, a convicted felon who was out on probation, was arrested last Thursday. While he was arrested, police said he was found to be in possession of drugs.

Baker was charged with theft, violation of probation, and possession of heroin. He is being held without bail.