Franklin family gets help selling house after losing 3-year-old son to flu

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Leo and Wendy Anzola lost their 3-year-old son Issac on Jan. 5 after just two days of flu symptoms.

The Anzola’s had bought their first home in Franklin in November, but immediately wanted to sell it after his death.

“Literally in the days after is the roughest because you still feel like he’s here and you still expect him to run around the corner,” 20-year-old Wendy said.

Wendy says the couple had taken Issac out for his third birthday on December 21. Leo remembered it as one of his favorite days with his son.

“We took him to Chuck E Cheese, brought him to McDonald’s to play in the little playpen. Got him a little Spiderman cake, he loved Spiderman,” Wendy said.

Twenty-one-year-old Leo says just 15 days later, their son was dead.

After experiencing flu symptoms, the couple took Issac to the hospital on a Saturday night. But upon returning home and heading to bed, the couple was woken up by Leo’s mother that Issac was not breathing.

“We couldn’t save him. My wife went up and was giving him CPR as well, blowing into his mouth, he looked at us one last time,” Leo said through tears.

Emergency responders told the couple Issac died of a cardiac arrest.

The couple said the days following were unbearable, especially as they are expecting a baby girl in March.

“He didn’t even get to meet his sister who he loved so much,” Wendy said.

After deciding that moving out of their new home was the only option, Leo looked up realtors. Bryan Jones says after hearing the Anzola’s story, he immediately jumped in to help.

“Walking in the house I was fine, it’s when I opened up this door and saw my son’s room that it hit home,” Jones said.

Jones has a three-year-old son of his own. He decided he would try to ease the family’s financial burdens by taking no commission on the sale and is working to get zero closing costs as well.

“I’ve got great partners that help me flip properties, and they’ve agreed to donate their labor to repaint the house, to floor the house and my cleaners offered to come clean it for free as well,” Jones said. “We’ve got a lot of it covered, now we just need the materials and I would really love to have enough money in that account at the end to give them a check and a little financial support and love over the next few months.”

Jones says a GoFundMe page has been started to help the family with any other financial needs they may have over the next few months with selling their home and welcoming their new daughter.