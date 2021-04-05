Franklin couple killed in crash that left 6 others injured on Easter Sunday

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A beloved Franklin couple was killed in a crash on Easter Sunday and and six others were seriously hurt, according to Franklin police.

The two-vehicle crash happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Murfreesboro Road and Royal Oaks Boulevard.

Ed and Charlotte House (Courtesy: Chief Terry Hood)

Franklin police reported Ed and Charlotte House died following the crash and six occupants of another vehicle, two adults and four children, were seriously injured.

Investigators believe Mr. House was driving west on Murfreesboro Road when he crashed into the rear of another vehicle as it was stopped at a red light, waiting to turn onto Royal Oaks Boulevard.

Franklin police said the couple were the parents of retired Franklin Fire Department Battalion Chief Eddie House, a 34-year member of the FFD. Chief House now serves as Deputy Chief for the Spring Hill Fire Department.

Mr. House, 81, was a 20-year volunteer member of the Franklin Fire Department. Mrs. House, 77, served for 14 years in the City’s Finance Department, retiring in 2010.

Our entire city team is deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. and Mrs. House, and our prayers are with their family and the other victims who were involved in this terrible crash. Franklin Police Department.

An update on the conditions of the others injured in the crash was not immediately provided.