FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who was been missing for over six months.

Frank Aaron Kent, 30, was reported missing from Manchester. He was last seen around six or seven months ago, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is known to frequent and has lived in the Huntland area in the past. Kent is 6’2″ tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Kent or his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Kalyn Machuta at 931-307-6068, Franklin County Consolidated Communications at 931-967-2331, or email the FCSO at info@fcsheriff.org.