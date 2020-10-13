Franklin County School Board votes to keep ‘Rebel’ mascot

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Franklin County School Board has voted in favor of keeping the Rebel mascot for the district.

Franklin County Director of Schools Stanley Bean confirmed Monday the board voted 5-to-3 in favor of keeping the mascot.

This comes after a group of Franklin County residents came together over the summer, requesting the Rebel mascot and all other Confederate symbols and songs be removed from all county schools.

“The student body in Franklin County is diverse and a mascot should be representation of every student in the school system,” organizer Shanae Williams said. “My hope is that changing the mascot pushes us in the right direction and promotes the growth we’ve claimed to have seen over the years.”

The group went to the school board with a petition to remove the mascot back in July.