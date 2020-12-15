Franklin County principal dies after battle with COVID-19

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A longtime principal in Franklin County has passed away after a battle with COVID-19.

The school district posting the news of George Butler’s death along with a lengthy list of accomplishments on their website.

“This is a tremendous loss for the students, and staff of Franklin County Schools; he will be fondly remembered and missed as a true professional educator dedicated to meeting the needs of the students. Mr. Butler was a friend and mentor to many teachers and administrators, George also, had a twin brother, John, who worked in the Franklin School System as a teacher and principal at North Middle School. He had a daughter, Lynde Davis, who currently teaches in Franklin County School System.” Franklin County Schools

RELATED: Third COVID-19 related death in Rutherford County Schools sparks concern

Butler served for 49 years within the Franklin County school system and is the only principal to serve at North Lake Elementary since it opened in 1990.

Earlier this month, the elementary school posted on Facebook asking for prayers as Butler fought the virus.