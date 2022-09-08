WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you have seen Derick Austin Glasner, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office would like to know where.

Glasner is considered a wanted man in Franklin County on aggravated arson, aggravated burglary and vandalism charges, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

They would appreciate any information that will lead to his arrest. Anyone who has seen Glasner is asked to call the Franklin County Consolidated Communications Center at 931-967-2331.

Derick Austin Glasner (Courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies also issued a personal plea to Glasner himself:

“P.S. Derick, if you are reading this, turn yourself in,” the office said on social media.