FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is behind bars on an aggravated assault charge after he allegedly attacked someone with a machete.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, James Earl Stephens, 63, attacked the victim with a machete for allegedly stealing his soda. The incident report states Stephens, who was staying on the victim’s sofa, had been arguing with the man all day, and Stephens accused the victim of “taking his SunDrop.”

The victim reportedly went to get into the bath when Stephens “barged into the bathroom” with the machete in hand and began fighting him. The victim reportedly pushed Stephens out of the bathroom when Stephens struck him with the machete, cutting his left arm before being hit with the bathroom door.

Sheriff’s deputies spoke with Stephens and observed he had a cut over his eye, which he claimed happened when the victim hit him with a stick.

Deputies said they were unable to locate said stick but did recover a bloody machete as well as a hatchet Stephens was reportedly armed with.

Stephens was booked into the Franklin County Jail on a $25,000 bond.