BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An accusation against a Bedford County law enforcement officer resulted in charges against a Franklin County man for filing a false report, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Thursday.

According to the TBI, agents received a request on Sept. 29 from the 17th Judicial District Attorney General to investigate a sexual assault allegation against a lieutenant at the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said this was the result of a tip to the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services’ Child Abuse Hotline.

During the investigation, agents reportedly determined the sexual assault did not happen.

In addition, authorities said they identified 40-year-old George Rayburn Martin of Cowan as the man responsible for the “bogus” tip.

The Bedford County Grand Jury returned indictments Monday, the TBI reported, charging Martin with one count of false reports and one count of false reporting of child sexual abuse.

According to officials, Martin was served with the new charges on Tuesday at the Bedford County Jail, where he was already being held on unrelated charges.