FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Law enforcement in southern Middle Tennessee is answering questions about an imminent license plate reader (LPR) program coming to the county.

Franklin County law enforcement agencies, spearheaded by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, will soon have LPR cameras installed across the county. Called S.A.I.N.T.—Surveillance Assisting Investigations, Narcotics, and Traffic—the program will see 19 different locations across Franklin County have cameras installed to aid police and deputies in the county with investigations.

The program is funded by a Violent Crime Intervention Fund grant from the Tennessee Office of Criminal Justice Programs. According to the grant contract documents, the total cost for the cameras will be $174,800. Each camera costs $4,200, per a breakdown of the costs in the contract.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the LPRs do not gather any personal data from drivers and are not connected to the Tennessee registration database. The captured plate data can only be stored by law enforcement for longer than 90 days, per state law, and the LPRs do not generate any citations for any offenses, they added.

Further, there are limited members of law enforcement who can access the data in the system, the sheriff’s office said.

All the proposed LPR locations must be approved by the Tennessee Department of Transportation, according to county documents, but once TDOT has given the OK, FCSO will order and oversee the installation of the LPR cameras.