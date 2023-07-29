FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man faces charges for evading arrest, driving under the influence, and more after leading law enforcement in Franklin County on a high-speed chase.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Luis Donaldo Camposeco-Pascual led authorities on a high-speed pursuit that originated in Decherd Friday afternoon.

The vehicle was traveling at an “incredibly dangerous” rate of speed and endangered other motorists, officials said.

(Courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office) (Courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Camposeco-Pascual was eventually stopped by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Ethan Hall, who wrecked Camposeco-Pascual’s car as he tried to enter Interstate 24, authorities reported.

He is currently being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $75,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office. He faces charges of felony evading, aggravated assault and DUI, among other offenses.