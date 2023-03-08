Jeremy Taylor was taken into custody in Franklin County. (Courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who escaped from an Alabama detention facility earlier this week is back in custody after being tracked down by Middle Tennessee authorities.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Jeremy Taylor escaped from the Morgan County Jail on Sunday, March 5 while awaiting trial for the following charges:

Jeremy Taylor (Courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Kidnapping

Two counts of rape

Two counts of sodomy

Three counts of burglary

On Sunday night, deputies said they learned Taylor was in a tent along Robinson Creek Road in Huntland.

After one sergeant, four deputies, and one K9 surrounded the tent, they reportedly took Taylor into custody without further incident.

Authorities said Taylor was returned to Morgan County — where he will also face a charge for second-degree escape — on Tuesday, March 7.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Taylor was initially booked into the Alabama jail on Sept. 8, 2022. He is being held on a $250,000 bond for escaping, but he is being held without bond for his original charges.