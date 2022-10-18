FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a home burglary.

Sheriff’s deputies received a report from a homeowner on Chestnut Ridge Road who noticed a light in their backyard and went to investigate, according to a FCSO Facebook post.

The homeowner confronted the suspected burglar as he was exiting a barn and they got into a fight, the sheriff’s office said. The suspected burglar then left the area on foot.

The FCSO said the homeowner provided a detailed description of the suspect. He is believed to be around 40 to 50 years old, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with gray hair and a beard. The suspect also had a large mole or birthmark under his left eye.

He was wearing a John Deere ball cap and blue jean jacket at the time of the alleged burglary. The sheriff’s office says he may live in the area because he arrived and left on foot.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Sergeant Todd Hindman at 931-968-6050 or info@fcsheriff.org. To report other suspicious activity in the area, contact Franklin County Consolidated Communications at 931-967-2331.