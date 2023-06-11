FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders from Franklin County found a man’s body while responding to a report of a potential drowning in Tims Ford Lake over the weekend.

Members of Franklin County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), along with state park rangers, were dispatched to the incident in the Awalt area of the lake around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.

Using divers and sonar equipment to search the area, crews said they recovered the body of a 38-year-old man.

“We ask that you keep this young man’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers due to this tragic event,” Franklin County EMA and Rescue wrote on Facebook on Sunday, June 11.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding Saturday’s incident.

However, emergency officials urged everyone to wear a life jacket out on the water, adding that it could save your life.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

This news comes after Nashville first responders recovered three bodies from Percy Priest Lake between May 26 and June 5.