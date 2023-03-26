FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An inmate is facing some extra charges following a fight at the Franklin County jail that caused a correctional officer to be exposed to fentanyl Saturday morning.

According to an incident report shared by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, an investigator responded to an assault involving possible drugs against a correctional officer just after 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 25.

When the investigator arrived, they discovered a correctional officer was trying to move an inmate — identified by officials as 46-year-old Carla Maria Stringer — from the front booking area to the general female population.

The officer reportedly told Stringer to go into the restroom at the end of the jail corridor for one last search before she entered general population.

According to authorities, the officer discovered one white powder substance, one gray powder substance, one brown crystal substance, and one brown rock substance during her search.

After that, a struggle took place, during which time Stringer grabbed the bag of gray powder from the officer, causing it to break and blow into the officer’s face, the incident report stated.

Other correctional officers got Stringer under control while the officer involved in the incident was brought to the jail’s medical office. She received a dose of Narcan before being taken to the hospital for examination, officials said.

As for Stringer, authorities said she did not show signs of exposure, but she was allowed to wash off and change clothes.

In addition, the bathroom where the incident happened was reportedly decontaminated and cleaned before reopening.

According to the incident report, Stringer told the investigator the substances she had in her possession were believed to be methamphetamines and fentanyl.

The investigator stated he was seeking the following new charges against Stringer in connection with Saturday’s incident: