Franklin condo destroyed in fire

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fire damaged a condominium in Franklin early Thursday morning.

The fire began around 3 a.m. at the Executive House condos on Hillsboro Road.

(Courtesy: Franklin Fire Department)

The Franklin Fire Department reported crews quickly extinguished the fire at the two-story, 16-unit condominium and were able to keep the fire contained to the original residence.

The fire began in a first-floor bedroom and two people who were home at the time first tried to fight the fire themselves, according to the Franklin Fire Department.

A neighbor called 911 for the residents, one of whom was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

According to Franklin Fire Investigator Will Farris, the building is not protected by automatic sprinklers. Farris estimated the damage to be around $50,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.