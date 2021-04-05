Franklin community mourns the loss of beloved couple killed in Easter Day crash

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Franklin community is mourning the loss of a beloved couple killed in an Easter Sunday crash.

Ed and Charlotte House were well known in the community, where they dedicated much of their lives serving the city.

“It’s going to be hard to go to an event in downtown Franklin that you don’t see Mr. and Mr. House. They were at every parade, every event, and mostly I’ll miss seeing Mr. House waking his dog in the morning on my way into work,” Franklin Fire Chief Glenn Johnson told News 2.

Eighty-one-year-old Ed House was a 20-year volunteer member of the Franklin Fire Department, while his wife also served the city.

“Mrs. House was also an employee, part of the Franklin family. She worked in our finance department, so she made a point to know all of the firefighters as well as Mr. House,” he explained.

Seventy-seven-year-old Charlotte House served in the city’s finance department for 14 years before retiring.

Their son, Eddie, served 34 years with the Franklin Fire Department, retiring as Battalion Chief.

“It was difficult on the crews that responded yesterday once they saw who the patients were.”

As tragic as Sunday’s crash ended, the department is grasping hold of cherished memories of the Franklin couple.

“You couldn’t ask for a better couple. They were just everybody’s parent. I mean they raised several of us here in the fire department. They were just loving and kind and would do anything for anyone,” said the chief.

Franklin police say the preliminary investigation indicates that Mr. House was traveling west on Murfreesboro Road when, for reasons unknown, he crashed into the rear end of another vehicle. Two adults and four children were injured in that vehicle.

The House family released the following statement, expressing their appreciation for the first responders who worked so hard to save lives and bring hope to all eight of the crash victims.

“The overwhelming grief over this loss is indescribable. Our family feels the love and prayers of so many. But now, and in the days ahead, we want the community to join us in directing that love and those prayers toward the other family; for their comfort, complete healing, and recovery during this unimaginable time.”

The busy intersection has seen an increase in crashes over the years with 26 in 2020, compared to 10 in 2017.

The Tennessee Department of Safety told News 2 that as of April 1st, there have been 279 fatal crashes statewide, compared to 237 at this time last year.