FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has a detainer on Camilo Hurtado Campos, the Franklin soccer coach accused of drugging and raping children.

An immigration detainer is a request from ICE to state or local law enforcement agencies to notify ICE as early as possible before a removable noncitizen is released from their custody, allowing them to assume custody for removal purposes.

The federal agency said Campos entered the U.S. as a Mexican citizen on an unknown date and location. Franklin police said he has lived in Williamson County for 20 years.

ICE officials released the following Statement:

“ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations protects the homeland through the arrest and removal of those who undermine the safety of our communities and the integrity of our immigration laws. On July 10, we issued an immigration detainer for Camilo Hurtado Campos following his arrest by the Franklin, Tennessee Police Department.”

News 2 also uncovered court records out of Williamson County showing several minor charges for Campos, including a public intoxication charge in 2005 and three driving without a license charges; one in 2006, another in 2015, and the third in 2016.

Before News 2 learned of his immigration status, reporter Stephanie Langston found out Campos was a registered referee in Franklin in 2014, a process that would have required a background check.

News 2 reached out to the United States Soccer Federation to see if a drivers license would be part of that requirement, but have not yet heard back.

“Someone who has entered the United States unlawfully maybe applied for asylum under those circumstances. The asylum seeker in general can wait 150 days after the filing of the claim and then submit an application for a work permit and concurrently a social security number, so that by law is available to asylum seekers, but I have no idea if this individual was in that category. There are other any number of instances where someone, who is not a citizen or lawful permit resident, can qualify for a Tennessee drivers license, but it is very restrictive,” immigration attorney Steven Simerlein explained.

News 2 has reached out to Homeland Security to see if Campos has a TN Drivers License.

The new details pose the question as to how Campos was in the U.S., accused of committing these disturbing acts undetected for so long, details that News 2 will continue to dig into.