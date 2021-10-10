Franklin Co. deputy hits power pole responding to emergency call

FRANKLIN CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — A Franklin County deputy has been hospitalized after getting into a wreck when responding to an emergency call.

According to Chris Guess with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Guess said the deputy hit a power pole and flipped his patrol car on Bible Crossing Road in Winchester.

The deputy had to be extracted from the car, and then he was flown to Vanderbilt Hospital for treatment.

Guess added the deputy was responsive at that time. However, his condition is not known.