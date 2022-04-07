FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vasyl Melnychenko lives in Middle Tennessee, but his heart is in his homeland Ukraine with his mother, sister, niece, and extended family.

“I wake up. I take the phone and I check the news,” Melnychenko said. “If that city was bombed. If there are any casualties, what areas? Are they safe? It consumes my entire morning.”

Melnychenko is one of many who attends Slavic Baptist Church in Williamson County. The congregation is connected in a personal way to the war overseas.

“We have about 200-250 people attending services and all those people are from the former Soviet Union, a majority from Ukraine,” Melnychenko explained. “We just got together and decided we have to help those refugees.”

The operation currently underway in Ukraine is organized by Melnychenko’s childhood church. Slavic Baptist Church now supporting the efforts with a yard sale this Saturday, April 9 at The Church at West Franklin from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. that will act as a fundraiser.

(Courtesy: Vasyl Melnychenko)

“We are looking for items to be donated, and also we would like for people to show and support and buy something,” Melnychenko said.

The money raised will be sent to churches in Ukraine that are connected to the needs of refugees.

“Churches will buy food, they will buy portable gas stoves, portable propane tanks,” he explained. “They will have the medicine, especially like insulin and other medicine, antibiotics. Those volunteers will take those goods to the war areas. Those people are very brave people, very brave, they go there, and many of them have already been killed,” said Melnychenko.

This is why he’s also asking for prayers for the safety of those helping and for peace for those displaced.