FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A cheerleading coach from a “popular Franklin facility” is currently behind bars for a number of sex-related charges against a teenage girl, according to police.

James So (Source: Franklin Police Department)

The Franklin Police Department said 27-year-old James So was arrested on Thursday, July 13, after the Williamson County Grand Jury indicted him on aggravated rape, four counts of statutory rape, three counts of rape, and two counts of sexual battery.

Authorities said all of the charges stemmed from a single encounter with a 17-year-old girl inside Premier Athletics on Gothic Court. After the incident was reported in March, officials launched an investigation.

As of Friday, July 14, So is reportedly being held on a $300,000 bond. He is set to be arraigned on July 26.

This news comes less than a week after police announced they arrested a Franklin soccer coach accused of drugging and raping more than a dozen children.

Detectives said they do not believe there are other victims at this time, but if you have any information that might be relevant to So’s case, you are asked to call 615-794-2513.