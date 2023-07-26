WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than two weeks after a Franklin cheerleading coach was taken into custody for a number of sex-related charges, the attorneys representing the woman he allegedly raped spoke out.

The Franklin Police Department said 27-year-old James So was arrested on July 13 after the Williamson County Grand Jury indicted him on aggravated rape, four counts of statutory rape, three counts of rape, and two counts of sexual battery. He was held on a $300,000 bond.

According to authorities, all of the charges stemmed from a single encounter with a 17-year-old girl inside Premier Athletics on Gothic Court. After the incident was reported in March, officials launched an investigation.

Following So’s arraignment in Williamson County Circuit Court on Wednesday, July 26, attorneys for the woman So reportedly raped when she was a minor issued a statement.

According to the statement, the rape survivor is represented by attorneys from the Strom Law Firm — including Alexandra Benevento, Bakari Sellers, and Jessica Fickling — along with State Rep. John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville).

“We want to thank the Franklin Police Department and the Williamson County District Attorney for their diligence in pursuing justice for our client, who was violently assaulted by her cheer coach in a place where she should have been safe,” said Benevento. “Our client’s bravery in coming forward after such a horrific violation of her body speaks to her amazing strength. While this process can never truly remedy the irreparable harm our client has suffered, these charges are a step in the right direction.”

At the time of So’s arrest, detectives said they did not believe there were other victims, but if you have any information that might be relevant to So’s case, you are asked to call 615-794-2513.