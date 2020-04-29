Franklin boutique owners want to make customers feel comfortable

As Governor Bill Lee’s first phase of reopening gets underway, many boutiques in downtown Franklin were able to welcome customers in on Wednesday.

It was the first time in over a month for places like Jondie. Owner Rebecca Davis said she is anxious to get back to business after having only three percent of normal business from her website.

“This has been devastating for us,” Davis said. “Our sales are drastically down.”

Davis said the key is making customers feel comfortable. Which means going above and beyond what the CDC is recommending retail stores to do for sanitation.

Davis explained all employees will be wearing masks, only a limited amount of customers will be allowed in the store at a time, and high touch surfaces will be cleaned every hour at least.

“Any clothing that’s tried on will go into we have steamers that are sanitizers. So we’ll be sanitizing all the garments before they go back up on the sales floor,” Davis said.

Posh Franklin owner Jennifer Martens said she’ll also be taking precautions seriously through offering curbside pickup for customers that would rather stay inside.

“We’ve even gone out to people’s houses and brought them stuff so we’ve just gotten creative,” Martens said.

Posh also offers disposable masks and gloves to those customers browsing in the store that may want to pick up pieces.

Both stores will also have private shopping and reservations in case customers would rather pick out items by themselves.

Martens said she does expect sales to be slower this summer as people get more integrated into the public again, but hopes foot traffic in downtown Franklin will increase with warmer temperatures.

