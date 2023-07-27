FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin Alderman at Large Gabrielle Hanson violated the city’s ethics code when she wrote an email about a Juneteenth event on June 5, Franklin’s Ethics Commission found Thursday.

According to the email, Hanson asked the Metro Nashville Airport Authority to withdraw their sponsorship of the Franklin Justice and Ethics Coalition’s Juneteenth celebration or, “write a check to the African American Heritage Society and allow them to advertise you as a sponsor, providing the same financial level of funding that you did to the Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition.”

Hanson continued by writing that the citizens are prepared to publicly post about how the airport authority financially supports and is in agreement with “radical social justice agendas in towns where they literally should have no voice.”

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Hanson told the airport authority FJEC supports defunding the police, a claim the nonprofit disputes, and that the group caused division in the community, equating them to Franklin’s BLM chapter.

“Is it the mission of BNA to support African American organizations?” Hanson wrote in the email. “Is it the mission of BNA to support Juneteenth? Is it the mission of BNA to support radical agenda’s that are dividing our country? That is the question our citizens would like answered,” she continued.

Multiple citizens filed complaints against Hanson, arguing she violated the city’s ethics codes.

On Thursday, the Franklin Ethics Commission found Hanson violated two provisions of the city’s ethics code by soliciting money as an elected official and using her position as a public figure to secure privileges not authorized by the city’s charter.

Several Franklin residents told the commission Hanson violated the ethics codes during the hearing and demanded she be removed from office.

“Any lesser response would continue to put our city at substantial risk of reputational damage at her hands,” one resident said.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“Alderman Hanson, she’s dangerous,” another told the commission.

However, Hanson’s attorney, Daniel Horwitz, argued his client has a First Amendment right to represent her constituents, especially when it comes to how tax dollars are spent.

While BNA said it does not receive any local tax dollars, Horwitz cited two news articles proclaiming it does.

“The first makes reference to the $29 million from the state and the $26 million from the federal government the airport authority received in 2022,” Horwitz said. “The second referring to the airport authority as an, ‘instrumentality of the Metropolitan Government.'”

Ultimately, the commission found Hanson violated the city’s ethics codes and decided to send their findings in writing to the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen recommending Hanson be censured.

“I think it’s pretty clear, Mr. Chairman, that’s exactly what Alderman Hanson did,” Commissioner Jerry Sharber said.

“Some of the things I heard related to integrity and respect for the ordinances, and the impact of this one message is of great concern to me,” Rev. Dr. Vona Wilson, another commissioner, added.

Hanson’s attorney sent News 2 a statement following the decision, which reads:

“The First Amendment vigorously protects the rights of elected officials to represent their constituents and advocate about how they believe taxpayer money should be expended. We are disappointed that the Ethics Commission neglected to consider the First Amendment’s application to Alderman Hanson’s protected speech, and we intend to appeal to a court of law promptly.”

Hanson previously faced the ethics commission in May for her comments regarding the Covenant School shooting. The commission found she did not violate the city’s ethics code.