Four Seasons Hotel: Tour the first international 5-star luxury brand in Nashville market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Earlier this summer, News 2 showed our viewers the private side of The Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residents Nashville, where you can buy your own luxury living space for millions of dollars.

Thursday, we take you inside the first international five-star luxury brand to enter the Nashville market, with an exclusive look at the progress at the hotel.

Under construction pool deck with GM, Richard Poskanzer

Richard Poskanzer was recently named General Manger at the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville and will oversee the development of hotel amenities and experiences as he assembles the team who will welcome guests beginning in early 2022. He has has worked within Four Seasons for nearly two decades.

“It’s remarkable,” Poskanzer said, “Having great partners and a strong general contractor, seeing the progress of the building, you see the brick and mortar go up, the exterior looks amazing and the interior is starting to come to life.”

Four Seasons Hotel Lobby

Poskanzer said the 235 room hotel will serve as a gathering place with an array of dining and drinking outlets, a luxury spa, fitness facility and state of the art event space including a 10,000 square foot grand ballroom, a nearly 4,000 sq. ft. junior ballroom and six other meeting spaces.

Every function space will have natural light with floor to ceiling windows. Some will face the Cumberland River, stadium and amphitheater. The others, our lovely downtown.

“For the city, we want to be a part of what’s already making Nashville amazing; the people, the culture, the town, the excitement and the energy. We just want to be a part and contribute to that,” he said.

Four Seasons Hotel Pool Deck

“Every Four Seasons location likes to immerse itself within the local community. We rely on the local community to be part of the culture,” Poskanzer said, adding he’s looking for locals to join the team.

“Jobs are opening up. We’re staggering those openings as we start to ramp up for the building being complete. We have a handful of people on board right now, but we’re really looking to hire the best of the best. People who are passionate about hospitality and want to provide great experiences for others,” he said.

Four are on board right now, that will grow to eight by the end of the month and nearly 300 by opening day.

Outside of Four Seasons Hotel Lobby

If you’d like to apply, click here and search ‘Nashville’ at the top.

Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Nashville is being developed by Congress Group, a Boston-based real estate investment and development firm and AECOM Capital, the investment arm of AECOM.