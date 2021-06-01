Four juveniles accused of assault, robbery of a valet in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two 15-year-old and two 13-year-old are accused in a robbery and assault of a valet working in Nashville Monday.

Metro police said the young men approached the valet working at the Hilton Hotel on 4th Avenue South. Investigators said they knocked him to the ground, took car keys, and tried to escape in a Jeep Cherokee parked nearby.

However, they weren’t able to get away in the jeep and ran on foot.

Three of them were quickly caught by responding officers. The fourth was taken into custody later.

All four have been charged with robbery and attempted vehicle theft in Juvenile Court.