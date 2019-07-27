Four hurt as boat explodes at Pickwick Landing State Park

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn (WKRN) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency responded to a boat explosion at Pickwick Landing State Park at 11:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to TWRA, the incident happened a half mile upstream from the boat ramp. Seven people were on the boat as it was heading upstream. Four of those on board were hurt, with one of them being transported to a trauma center by helicopter.

The other three were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Other details are pending, as the TWRA investigates.