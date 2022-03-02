NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Middle Tennessee businessman is working to bring affordable and healthier food options to communities that lack them.

Jim Douglas plans to open four grocery stores this year, that will work with Tennessee producers and manufacturers. Right now, he is partnering with 50 companies to provide products for his stores.

“You are what you eat,” Douglas said. “We are bringing two grocery stores to North Nashville, one to East Nashville and another to Murfreesboro.”

Douglas explained how the communities he will serve do not have healthy options. He told News 2 people living in those areas only have corner stores and fast food restaurants.

He wants customers to be able to easily travel to his stores and have healthier options.

The first store to open is at 703 Porter Road. That East Nashville store is expected to open sometime near the end of March.

All four stores are expected to open by the end of the year.