DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– Four people are now facing drug charges after an investigation in DeKalb County.

TBI joined local agencies in looking into the distribution of meth in the upper Cumberland area.

They were seizing about 8 kilos of meth on November 4th. They also seized vehicles, weapons and cash.

The four suspects were arrested and booked into the DeKalb County Jail.