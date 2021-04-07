Foul play ‘a possibility’ in case of missing Perry County woman

LINDEN, Tenn. (WKRN) – One week after her disappearance, the Perry County Sheriff’s office is still trying to figure out what happened to 77-year-old Roseanna Zadakaus.

Zadakaus never returned from a walk last week in the Cypress Creek Road area in Linden. Neighbors told authorities she would frequently take walks. After not hearing from her, some went to her house to check on her. When they knocked on the door, it propped open. The sheriff’s office was called immediately.

Deputies went to the home and began analyzing the property for clues. Sheriff Nick Weems says evidence found inside suggests foul play could be involved. The items were submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Officials did not disclose what they were, but the home is currently blocked off with yellow police tape as a precaution.

“Usually whenever it’s somebody lost or somebody with dementia, we can find them,” said Sheriff Weems. “It’s a very, very strange and odd situation, but we’ve got a lot of support and help.”

Investigators are also not ruling out the possibility of an accident or suicide. Roseanna’s husband Kelly died after a battle with COVID-19 in November. She had been struggling with his passing.

In the days since, Perry County sheriff’s deputies, Perry County Rescue Squad, Tennessee Highway Patrol Aviation, search and rescue teams and cadavers dogs have assisted in the search. Sheriff Weems says four different dogs have hit the same location on the river, which is directly across the street from Zadakaus’s home.

There is a memorial bench in honor of her late husband in front of that spot on the river. Swift water conditions have made it nearly impossible for a diver to search that area.

Roseanna’s family, including her stepsons, have been working with authorities.

“One has been here quite frequently; we have spoken with him a lot on scene,” Sheriff Weems said. “Everyone is just kind of distraught over her disappearance. The community is working with us and we’ve had a lot of volunteers reach out.”

A grid search of land will be conducted once the flood waters recede. The department will put out a call for volunteers on their Facebook page when the time is right.

“If the community hears something, don’t ever feel like you’re bothering us,” Sheriff Weems said. “Reach out to us and let us know, because that one little piece of information might be the key to it all, no matter how small it is.”