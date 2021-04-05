Foster family needed for 2 puppies found in suitcase

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — The Christian County Humane Society is looking for a foster family to care for two puppies found abandoned on the side of the road in a suitcase.

About a month ago, the two puppies were found inside the suitcase and were infested with scabies and worms. The puppies had little to no hair, making it difficult to identify their breed.

Thankfully, both puppies have come a far way in their recovery and most of their hair has started to grow back.

The humane society is now struggling to find a foster to take the dogs in.

“We have had many inquiries and were hoping we could find a foster the past few weeks, but no one followed through,” the Christain County Humane Society said in a post. “They are still presently at the vet but are doing great. They are very, very active and very much typical puppies.”

They ask anyone interested in fostering the dogs is asked to call the humane society directly and leave a message at 270-887-4678.

The humane society also tells News 2 they are still seeking help paying for the puppies’ vet bills. If you would still like to contribute, you can send a donation to PO Box 1233, Hopkinsville, Ky 42241 or contact their vet, Skyline Animal Clinic, at 270-886-6321.