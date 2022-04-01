NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, Mark Wildasin, is commending the work done by ATF Agents in Nashville, and their law enforcement partners across the country for disrupting an illegal pipeline of gun distribution originating in Middle Tennessee.



“The technology being employed by ATF should send shockwaves through violent criminal organizations and people who buy, sell, and use illegal firearms. The bottom line, if you illegally purchase a gun, the department of justice will be there,” Wildasin said.

The ongoing investigation stems from the May 2021 arrest of three Fort Campbell soldiers charged with conspiracy and other offenses relating to the illegal purchase and transfer of more than 90 firearms to the streets of Chicago.

ATF agents working to connect those firearms to crimes committed utilized the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN).

“Over 35 firearms have been recovered in this investigation, all of which were entered into NIBIN and they have produced actual intelligence leading to the linking of multiple shootings,” said Mickey French, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF Nashville Field Division.

With that information, the Department of Justice announced Friday that nine additional individuals are facing charges.



“On Wednesday, these law enforcement agencies, led again by ATF Nashville, initiated a highly coordinated operation aimed at arresting these defendants. Of the nine new defendants charged this week, I’m pleased to say that six are currently in custody at this time,” Wildasin explained. “Collectively, we look forward to seeking justice for the people impacted by the crimes these defendants are alleged to have committed.”