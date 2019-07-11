Fort Campbell soldier falls to his death in Jackson County, Ala. cave

STEPHENS GAP, Ala. (WKRN) – A Florida man who fell to his death Saturday night in a cave in Jackson County, Alabama has been identified as a Fort Campbell soldier.

According to WAAY, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has been identified as 20-year-old Phillip Whitehead Jr. The fall was reported around 6 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Deputies said Whitehead was stationed at Fort Campbell and was repelling with a co-worker who has spent about 10 years in the Army. Whitehead had spent one year in the Army.

Maj. Martin Meiners, Deputy Public Affairs Officer, 101st Airborne Division confirmed that Pfc. Whitehead was in the Army and stationed at Fort Campbell.

Whitehead Jr. was a Deltona, Florida native and was a Combat Medic Specialist assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team. He joined the army in 2017 and arrived at Fort Campbell in 2018.

His awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and Air Assault Badge.