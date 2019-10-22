Fort Campbell issues alert amid search for high-speed chase suspect

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fort Campbell issued an alert Tuesday morning urging people in the Jordan Springs area of Tennessee to lock their doors and stay inside amid the ongoing search for a high-speed chase suspect.

The alert stated the male suspect, wearing a black hoodie and black shorts, was spotted on foot in the training area close to Woodlawn, Tennessee. Military police are working with law enforcement in Montgomery County to locate him, Fort Campbell said.

No other details were released about the chase; however investigators in Kentucky have said there was a high-speed pursuit Tuesday morning that began in Marshall County, traveled into Trigg County and ended in Christian County. One person was reportedly arrested, while two others ran from the scene.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity in the area of the search is urged to call 911 immediately.