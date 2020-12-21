Former WKRN reporter Paige Hill joins Biden team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Former WKRN reporter and one-time spokesperson for Karl Dean’s campaign for governor, Paige Hill, has joined President-elect Joe Biden’s White House communications team.

Hill will serve as a senior regional communications director.

Most recently, the Oklahoma native served in a communications role for the Biden campaign in Georgia on post-election lawsuits and recounts. She filled other communications positions in Biden’s campaign in South Carolina.

Hill was Dean’s communications director in 2018 when the former Nashville mayor lost to Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

She reported on Good Morning Nashville for over three years before moving into politics in 2018.

Hill said being welcomed into viewer’s homes was one of the best parts of working at News 2.

“I hate to even call you all Good Morning Nashville ‘viewers’ because you’re more than that. You welcome us into your home every morning and make us apart of your routine. I’ve loved getting to meet so many people around town who feel like we are a part of their family.”

*The Associated Press contributed to this report.