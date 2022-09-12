MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Williamson County elementary school principal was indicted on three additional charges

District Attorney for the 22nd Judicial District Brent Cooper reported Jonathan Ullrich turned himself in to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department on Friday.

Jonathan Ullrich (Courtesy: Brent Cooper- District Attorney – 22nd Judicial District)

Ullrich was charged with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, a Class D Felony, and Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (for possession of over 100 images), a Class B Felony.

These charges allegedly stem from an analysis of Ullrich’s personal computer by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, according to DA Cooper.

Fairview Elementary first grade teacher Jonathan Ullrich was a first grade teacher at Fairview Elementary School when he was arrested and charged with six counts of aggravated sexual battery in December 2021. A Maury County Grand Jury indicted Ullrich for sexual contact with a child under the age of 13 between April of 2017 and December of 2020 in Maury County.

The district said it had no indication the charges were related to his work at the elementary school. He was suspended from Williamson County Schools without pay.

Ullrich was released back onto the original $350,000 bond he previously posted.