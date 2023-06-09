WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A now-former investigator with the Warren County Sheriff’s Department faces official misconduct charges following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to a TBI spokesperson, the agency began investigating then-drug investigator Steven Carpenter on complaints involving potential official misconduct. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that resulted in indictments from the Warren County Grand Jury.

The grand jury handed down indictments for three counts of official misconduct on June 2.

Carpenter surrendered himself to Warren County authorities without incident, and he was booked and released on his own recognizance.

The case is being prosecuted by 14th Judicial District Attorney Craig Northcott, who is serving as pro-tem District Attorney for the 31st judicial district on this case.