Former Warren County corrections officers charged after inmate death

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two former corrections officers with the Warren County jail have been charged with tampering with governmental records following an investigation into the death of an inmate.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s Office began investigating the death on January 14. The TBI said agents determined two corrections officers, Zechariah Clark and Steven Mason, did not conduct the required jail walk-through and altered jail logs to show the walk-through had been completed.

The Warren County Grand Jury indicted Clark and Mason earlier this month on one count each of destruction of and tampering with governmental records. The men were booked into the Warren County jail Monday on those charges.

The men are no longer employed at the jail, investigators said.